Congress Protests Against NEET-UG 2024 Irregularities

The Congress, spearheaded by party leader Chetan Chauhan, organized a protest march against the BJP in Ambala on Saturday, citing alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The demonstration saw large numbers of candidates and party members locking the BJP's main gate and raising slogans against the government. Chauhan emphasized that the alleged misconduct affects the future of lakhs of students and criticized the government for its inadequate response.

In the wake of allegations of question paper leaks in several states, including Bihar, multiple petitions have been filed in high courts and the Supreme Court. The apex court stressed the necessity for strict action against any negligence in the examination process.

