NTA Under Scrutiny: NEET-UG Irregularities Prompt Government Shake-up

In a decisive move, the Centre has ousted National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh following backlash over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams. The Union Education Ministry, taking prompt action, established a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to scrutinize the NTA's operations and recommend reforms to ensure transparency.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the government's commitment to a 'transparent, tamper-free, and zero-error' examination process, announcing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with probing alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Amidst legal battles and nationwide student protests, Pradhan assured, 'Students' interest will be safeguarded at any cost.'

The NEET-PG entrance exam, the latest in a string of affected tests, has been postponed. Additionally, the government has operationalized a stringent law targeting exam malpractices, which includes severe penalties for offenders. The opposition, particularly the Congress, has criticized the government, alleging systemic corruption and failure in managing the education sector.

