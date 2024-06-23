Left Menu

NTA Under Scrutiny: NEET-UG Irregularities Prompt Government Shake-up

The Centre has removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh amid allegations of discrepancies in competitive exams. A seven-member panel, headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, will review the agency's functioning. The NEET-PG entrance has been postponed and CBI will investigate the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Centre has ousted National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh following backlash over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams. The Union Education Ministry, taking prompt action, established a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to scrutinize the NTA's operations and recommend reforms to ensure transparency.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the government's commitment to a 'transparent, tamper-free, and zero-error' examination process, announcing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with probing alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Amidst legal battles and nationwide student protests, Pradhan assured, 'Students' interest will be safeguarded at any cost.'

The NEET-PG entrance exam, the latest in a string of affected tests, has been postponed. Additionally, the government has operationalized a stringent law targeting exam malpractices, which includes severe penalties for offenders. The opposition, particularly the Congress, has criticized the government, alleging systemic corruption and failure in managing the education sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

