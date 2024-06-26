Left Menu

MBBS Student Endures Dialysis After Harsh Ragging Incident at Dungarpur College

A first-year MBBS student from Dungarpur medical college experienced severe kidney infection due to ragging, leading to four dialysis sessions. Seven senior students have been accused. An FIR was lodged after an inquiry. The student has since rejoined the college.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a first-year MBBS student from Dungarpur medical college had to undergo dialysis four times following severe ragging by senior students, police reported.

According to Girdhari Singh, SHO of Dungarpur Sadar police station, the victim was forced by seven second-year students to perform over 300 sit-ups near the college on May 15, which led to a severe kidney infection and malfunction.

The student was hospitalized in Ahmedabad for a week and underwent dialysis four times during this period. Thankfully, he has now stabilized and rejoined college in June.

An FIR was filed against the seven accused students after the anti-ragging committee of the institute found them guilty during an inquiry. The SHO stated that the victim had faced ragging before but did not report it until this incident came to light through an online complaint on June 20.

Legal action has been initiated against the seven students under various IPC sections, and the investigation is ongoing, the SHO confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

