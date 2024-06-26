Left Menu

CONNAISSANCE 2024: International Medical Conference to Foster Innovation and Collaboration

The centrally administered JIPMER is set to host the three-day international undergraduate medical conference, CONNAISSANCE 2024, starting June 28. The event will promote education, free scientific idea exchange among students, and offer hands-on workshops and presentations guided by researchers and medical professionals.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The centrally administered JIPMER will host a three-day international undergraduate medical conference, CONNAISSANCE 2024, starting June 28.

A press release from the institute on Wednesday highlighted the conference's aim to promote education and facilitate the free exchange of scientific ideas among students, alongside guidance from researchers, social health professionals, and medical technology experts.

With 1,500 students from across the country expected to participate, the conference will also provide a platform for participants to exchange their medical skills through exposure to experienced faculty members, hands-on workshops, and engaging presentations.

