CONNAISSANCE 2024: International Medical Conference to Foster Innovation and Collaboration
The centrally administered JIPMER is set to host the three-day international undergraduate medical conference, CONNAISSANCE 2024, starting June 28. The event will promote education, free scientific idea exchange among students, and offer hands-on workshops and presentations guided by researchers and medical professionals.
- Country:
- India
The centrally administered JIPMER will host a three-day international undergraduate medical conference, CONNAISSANCE 2024, starting June 28.
A press release from the institute on Wednesday highlighted the conference's aim to promote education and facilitate the free exchange of scientific ideas among students, alongside guidance from researchers, social health professionals, and medical technology experts.
With 1,500 students from across the country expected to participate, the conference will also provide a platform for participants to exchange their medical skills through exposure to experienced faculty members, hands-on workshops, and engaging presentations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Leads the Way: Transforming Lives of Orphaned Children through Education
Bihar Education Department Reverses University Account Freeze Following Court Order
Assam Government Announces Major Infrastructure Upgrades and Educational Initiatives
Ministry of Education Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene for Board Exams
Bihar Education Department Reverses Controversial Orders on University Accounts