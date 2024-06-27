Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has come down heavily on the Centre over the alleged paper leaks in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Kumar asserted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has less than 25 permanent employees but is responsible for conducting over two dozen exams annually.

Kumar, who oversees Congress activities in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, accused the Centre of gambling with the future of students by delegating these competitive examinations to the NTA. He highlighted that the NTA comprises about a dozen employees on deputation from various departments and a few contractual employees. Lacking internal expertise, the NTA reportedly outsourced essential tasks such as paper setting, distribution, and data security protocols to private technical service providers and external experts.

"NTA's functioning resembles playing with the future of students," Kumar stated. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, saw around 24 lakh candidates vying for MBBS course admissions. Despite results being announced on June 4, several states, notably Bihar, faced allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

