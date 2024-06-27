Left Menu

Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has criticized the Centre regarding alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exams. Claiming the National Testing Agency (NTA) is under-resourced, with less than 25 permanent employees, Kumar contends the Centre irresponsibly delegated exam conduct to the NTA, resulting in various irregularities.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:27 IST
Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
Ajoy Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has come down heavily on the Centre over the alleged paper leaks in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Kumar asserted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has less than 25 permanent employees but is responsible for conducting over two dozen exams annually.

Kumar, who oversees Congress activities in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, accused the Centre of gambling with the future of students by delegating these competitive examinations to the NTA. He highlighted that the NTA comprises about a dozen employees on deputation from various departments and a few contractual employees. Lacking internal expertise, the NTA reportedly outsourced essential tasks such as paper setting, distribution, and data security protocols to private technical service providers and external experts.

"NTA's functioning resembles playing with the future of students," Kumar stated. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, saw around 24 lakh candidates vying for MBBS course admissions. Despite results being announced on June 4, several states, notably Bihar, faced allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024