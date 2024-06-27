Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Shala Praveshotsav in Tribal Regions
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited a 'PM SHRI School' in Chhotaudepur as part of a statewide initiative, Shala Praveshotsav, to boost student enrolment. The CM interacted with students, distributed educational materials, and emphasized quality education. The campaign, originally launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2003, aims to improve educational opportunities in tribal areas.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited a 'PM SHRI School' in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district on Thursday as part of a state-wide initiative to boost school enrolment.
Patel launched the 21st edition of the enrolment drive, 'Shala Praveshotsav', from a government school in Dang district on Wednesday.
During his visit to Chhotaudepur, he welcomed students with gifts including books, stationery, and school bags, and supervised new enrolments in anganwadi centres and various school classes.
Patel urged teachers to uphold high educational standards and ensure their students become ideal citizens, according to an official release. He also assessed students' proficiency in various subjects and inspected the school's infrastructure and facilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Shala Praveshotsav' campaign in 2003 during his tenure as Gujarat CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Education Department Reverses Controversial Orders on University Accounts
Union Education Minister Denies NEET-UG Paper Leak Allegations
No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
No student will face any disadvantage: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row.
Allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, testing agency a credible body: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.