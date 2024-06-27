Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Shala Praveshotsav in Tribal Regions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited a 'PM SHRI School' in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district on Thursday as part of a state-wide initiative to boost school enrolment.

Patel launched the 21st edition of the enrolment drive, 'Shala Praveshotsav', from a government school in Dang district on Wednesday.

During his visit to Chhotaudepur, he welcomed students with gifts including books, stationery, and school bags, and supervised new enrolments in anganwadi centres and various school classes.

Patel urged teachers to uphold high educational standards and ensure their students become ideal citizens, according to an official release. He also assessed students' proficiency in various subjects and inspected the school's infrastructure and facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Shala Praveshotsav' campaign in 2003 during his tenure as Gujarat CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)