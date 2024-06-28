Congress Takes NEET Exam Irregularities to Parliament, Calls for Accountability
Congress is set to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET exam in Parliament. Several party MPs have submitted notices in both Houses, highlighting rampant paper leaks and malfeasance affecting millions of youth. They accuse the Modi Government of incompetence and corruption in handling exam conducting firms.
- Country:
- India
Congress is set to address Parliament regarding alleged irregularities in NEET exams on Friday. Multiple MPs, including Syed Naseer Hussain and Ranjeet Ranjan, have submitted notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, emphasized the widespread issues of paper leaks and malfeasance in competitive exams over the past decade, affecting around 2.26 crore youth. He pointed out an Ahmedabad-based exam conducting company linked to numerous leaks and its ongoing contracts with the Modi Government despite blacklisting by UP and Bihar.
Ramesh's post highlighted the company's ideological ties to the BJP as a reason for its continued patronage. The Education Ministry recently canceled critical exams like UGC-NET and NEET (postgraduate) citing compromised integrity due to these irregularities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Over Rural Development Corruption
Ugandan Legislators Charged in Corruption Scandal Over Inflated Rights Body Budget
Allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, testing agency a credible body: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Future of 24 lakh students at stake due to actions of Modi government: Mallikarjun Kharge on NEET-UG exam
Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Against Corruption