Governor Kataria Calls for More Female Enrolment in Technical Institutes

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called on technical institutes to encourage more female enrolment due to the currently lower number of females in technical courses compared to males. Addressing the 6th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Guwahati, Kataria underscored the gap in girls' enrolment in technical education compared to conventional studies. He urged educational authorities to find ways to encourage more girls to join these courses.

Kataria stressed the capabilities of girls in all fields and emphasized that providing proper opportunities is the right way to empower them. He encouraged graduates to leverage their expertise to bring positive changes to society.

Congratulating the graduates, Kataria said, "This convocation marks a significant milestone in your academic journey, reflecting years of hard work and dedication." He urged them to tackle future challenges and make meaningful contributions to society. He also highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutes in knowledge dissemination and skill development in the digital age, noting India's leadership in global information technology.

Former IIT-Kharagpur director Prof. Partha Pratim Chakraborty, IIIT-Guwahati board chairman Satyavrat Dev, and director Prof. Sharat Kumar Patra also spoke. The convocation saw 227 students receiving degrees, including 177 B Tech, 41 M Tech, and 9 PhDs, according to a Raj Bhawan release.

