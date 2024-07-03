Tamil Nadu's Showdown Over NEET: DMK Leads the Anti-Exam Charge

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has amplified its opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), declaring it an 'all-India issue' and anticipating positive results in its push for abolition.

On Wednesday, top Tamil actor Vijay backed a recent Assembly resolution against NEET, coinciding with a protest organized by the DMK's students' wing. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, criticized the ruling party for allegedly misleading the public.

NEET has been contentious in Tamil Nadu due to several aspirant suicides. The DMK argues that the exam undermines social justice, advocating for class 12 marks as the admission criterion. Actor Vijay also supports moving education to the State List as a permanent solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)