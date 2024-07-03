Tamil Nadu's Showdown Over NEET: DMK Leads the Anti-Exam Charge
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has intensified its opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), calling it an all-India issue. Protests demanding the exam's abolition were led by DMK's student wing, while opposition parties criticized the movement as misleading. Actor Vijay also supported the anti-NEET stance.
On Wednesday, top Tamil actor Vijay backed a recent Assembly resolution against NEET, coinciding with a protest organized by the DMK's students' wing. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, criticized the ruling party for allegedly misleading the public.
NEET has been contentious in Tamil Nadu due to several aspirant suicides. The DMK argues that the exam undermines social justice, advocating for class 12 marks as the admission criterion. Actor Vijay also supports moving education to the State List as a permanent solution.
