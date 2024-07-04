Vice President Dhankhar's Visit to Kerala: Education and Exploration
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kerala on July 6 and 7 to address the 12th convocation of IIST, presenting medals to outstanding students. He will later explore Kollam and Ashtamudi backwaters.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a visit to Kerala on July 6 and 7, as confirmed by his office on Thursday.
During the first day of his trip, Dhankhar will attend and address the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), where he will present medals of excellence to the institution's top-performing students.
The Vice President's itinerary for Sunday includes a visit to the scenic Kollam and Ashtamudi backwaters, according to a statement from the Vice President's secretariat.
