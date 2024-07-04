Vice President Dhankhar's Visit to Kerala: Education and Exploration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a visit to Kerala on July 6 and 7, as confirmed by his office on Thursday.

During the first day of his trip, Dhankhar will attend and address the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), where he will present medals of excellence to the institution's top-performing students.

The Vice President's itinerary for Sunday includes a visit to the scenic Kollam and Ashtamudi backwaters, according to a statement from the Vice President's secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)