NTA Defends NEET-UG 2024 Amid Leak Controversy

The National Testing Agency has advised the Supreme Court against canceling the NEET-UG 2024 exam despite controversy over alleged paper leaks. The NTA argues that the issue is minor and cancelling the exam would harm the prospects of qualified candidates, emphasizing the absence of large-scale malpractice.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged the Supreme Court not to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leaks, arguing that such a move would be detrimental to public interest and the career prospects of successful candidates.

In an affidavit responding to petitions filed in the apex court, the NTA stated that the alleged leak had minimal impact on the overall conduct of the exam, which took place on May 5. The agency emphasized that the number of candidates involved in the alleged malpractice is insignificant compared to the total number of examinees.

Describing claims of mass malpractice as baseless and misleading, the NTA assured that the NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted fairly. The Supreme Court is set to hear the related petitions, including those calling for a re-examination, on July 8.

