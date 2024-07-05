Left Menu

Haryana Government to Launch Smart Classrooms in 1,000 More Primary Schools

The Haryana government plans to introduce smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools for the 2024-25 academic year under the Sampark programme. This initiative aims to enhance foundational learning and has already shown success in over 6,600 schools. Collaboration with the Sampark Foundation is critical for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:45 IST
Haryana Government to Launch Smart Classrooms in 1,000 More Primary Schools
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has announced a significant expansion in its educational infrastructure by introducing smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools during the 2024-25 academic year under the Sampark programme. This development was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad with deputy commissioners of the state.

Currently, over 6,600 primary schools in Haryana are equipped with smart classrooms, and this expansion is aimed at further integrating innovative educational technologies into the state's primary education system. Prasad, who conducted the meeting through video conferencing, emphasized Haryana's commitment to enhancing foundational learning for its students.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Vineet Garg, explained that the smart classroom initiative, in collaboration with the Sampark Foundation, has already led to a 35 to 40 per cent increase in learning outcomes. The Foundation's President Dr K Rajeswara Rao highlighted the organization's extensive efforts and collaboration with SCERT to integrate modern pedagogies, significantly improving the educational landscape.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024