Haryana Government to Launch Smart Classrooms in 1,000 More Primary Schools

The Haryana government has announced a significant expansion in its educational infrastructure by introducing smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools during the 2024-25 academic year under the Sampark programme. This development was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad with deputy commissioners of the state.

Currently, over 6,600 primary schools in Haryana are equipped with smart classrooms, and this expansion is aimed at further integrating innovative educational technologies into the state's primary education system. Prasad, who conducted the meeting through video conferencing, emphasized Haryana's commitment to enhancing foundational learning for its students.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Vineet Garg, explained that the smart classroom initiative, in collaboration with the Sampark Foundation, has already led to a 35 to 40 per cent increase in learning outcomes. The Foundation's President Dr K Rajeswara Rao highlighted the organization's extensive efforts and collaboration with SCERT to integrate modern pedagogies, significantly improving the educational landscape.