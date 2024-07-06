Left Menu

NEET-UG Counselling 2024: Start Imminent Amid Controversy and Probes

The 2024 NEET-UG counselling is expected to start by the end of this month, despite controversies over alleged malpractices in the exam. Additional seats from some medical colleges are anticipated. The counselling process will proceed once preparations are complete. The Supreme Court has rejected requests to delay this process.

NEET-UG counselling for 2024 is anticipated to commence by the end of the month, according to official sources. The initial expectation was a July start, but specific dates remain unnotified.

Authorities are finalizing permission letters to several medical colleges, likely adding more seats. Once this exercise concludes, the counselling schedule will be announced to include these new seats in the first round.

Despite calls for NEET-UG 2024's cancellation due to alleged malpractices, the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Supreme Court that scrapping the test without evidence of confidentiality breaches would harm honest candidates. The Supreme Court has refused to delay the process. The NEET-UG, conducted on May 5, faces allegations of question paper leaks and impersonation, sparking media debates and protests. The Centre has removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh and appointed a high-level panel, led by ex-ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, to ensure transparent exams. Issues in NEET-UG and UGC-NET are under CBI investigation. Meanwhile, CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG were canceled preemptively, with new dates already announced.

