Congress Demands Re-Test of NEET-UG Amid Allegations of Paper Leaks

The Congress has called for the NEET-UG medical entrance exam to be conducted again due to alleged paper leaks and irregularities. Party leaders criticized the Modi government for mishandling the education system and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. The government and NTA oppose the re-test, saying it would harm honest candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:35 IST
The Congress has urged the Supreme Court to oversee an investigation into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the Modi government is damaging the education system, citing issues with NCERT books and exam leaks as examples. He demanded a re-test conducted transparently online.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh added that the NEET-UG issue is worsening daily, alleging incompetence by both the Prime Minister and Education Minister. Amid calls for the exam's cancellation due to alleged malpractices, the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court that canceling the exam without proof would jeopardize many honest students.

The NTA, tasked with conducting the NEET-UG, and the Union Education Ministry have been under media scrutiny due to allegations of malpractice in the May 5 exam. Despite Congress claiming widespread fraud, the government insists irregularities are limited to a few instances. Kharge reiterated the demand for a new exam and thorough investigation into all leaks.

