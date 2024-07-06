Left Menu

Kerala's EdTech Revolution Receives Global Recognition from UNICEF

A UNICEF India study praises Kerala's digital education initiatives, particularly the Little KITEs programme, as a global model. The KITE-led EdTech program, using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), has fostered creativity, problem-solving, and gender equality in STEM, while saving Kerala Rs 3000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:59 IST
Kerala's digital education initiatives have been celebrated by a UNICEF India study, which highlights the state's Little KITEs programme as a global model. Published on Saturday, the report titled 'Empowering Adolescents with Future-Ready Skills - The Inspiring Story of Little KITEs' underscores the programme's technological, economic, social, and pedagogical benefits.

Rani George IAS, Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, received the report from Pramila Manoharan, UNICEF India educational specialist, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The Little KITEs programme is recognized as the largest ICT Network of students in India, implemented across 2,174 high schools by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The study offers 10 data-driven recommendations and notes that Kerala saved Rs 3000 crore by opting for Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), with interest in replicating the model from countries like Finland.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

