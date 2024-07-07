Left Menu

Rajasthan's Paper Leak Scandal: A Tale of Youth Desperation and Government Action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma claimed that question papers from 17 out of 19 recruitment exams were leaked during the Congress government's rule. The BJP's subsequent administration formed a special investigation team, arrested 108 individuals involved, and is now focusing on youth career guidance and employment through initiatives like Yuva Saathi centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:21 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday claimed that question papers from 17 out of 19 recruitment exams were leaked during the Congress government's rule, leading to widespread despair among the state's youth.

Upon forming the government, BJP initiated a special investigation team (SIT) that took concrete action against the paper leak cases, arresting 108 accused, he stated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rajpurohit Global Center of Excellence, Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for undermining the morale of hard-working students. He vowed that those responsible would not be spared.

Sharma also announced recruitments for around 70,000 posts this year and introduced Yuva Saathi centres to guide youths in private sector careers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Education Policy 2020 was mentioned as a step towards making the education system employment-oriented.

In Chittorgarh, BJP state president C P Joshi accused the Congress of neglecting development work during its tenure and praised Chief Minister Sharma for taking significant public welfare decisions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

