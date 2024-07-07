Left Menu

Delhi Government Puts Teacher Transfers On Hold Amid Political Backlash

Delhi's Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed that the transfer of 5,000 teachers be put on hold after meeting with BJP leaders and teachers' representatives. The directive follows a controversial transfer order by the AAP government, which has faced backlash from various quarters, including allegations of corruption.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to put the transfer of 5,000 teachers on hold as an interim measure, following a meeting with BJP leaders and teachers' representatives.

The decision comes in the wake of backlash against the AAP government's order to transfer teachers who have served over 10 years in the same school. Education Minister Atishi welcomed the LG's move, calling it a win for Delhi residents and alleging a BJP conspiracy behind the mass transfers.

A post from Raj Niwas on X stated that the LG had received multiple requests from teachers' associations and has advised a fair review of the transfer orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

