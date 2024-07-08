Left Menu

Heavy Rains Force Maharashtra Schools to Close

Due to heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra, the state government has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar announced this decision in the legislative council. Local train services on Central Railway routes have also been disrupted but are expected to improve by afternoon.

Heavy rains have led the Maharashtra state government to declare a holiday on Monday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar in the state legislative council.

Kesarkar revealed that Mumbai experienced rainfall last night, prompting a morning notification declaring the school holiday across affected regions. The localized flooding has also hampered the movement of local trains on Central Railway routes, causing delays of 30-40 minutes. However, services are expected to normalize by the afternoon, he added during the session.

