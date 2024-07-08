Supreme Court Weighs Re-Test for NEET-UG Amid Question Paper Leak Controversy
The Supreme Court has suggested that if the sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam is compromised due to a question paper leak spread via social media, a re-test may be necessary. The bench emphasized the need for accountability and transparency amid multiple pleas alleging irregularities and malpractices in the exam.
The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the NEET-UG 2024 exam, citing a possible question paper leak propagated through social media. The Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud-led bench highlighted that if the exam's integrity is compromised, a re-test would be imperative.
With over 30 petitions alleging irregularities, the court emphasized the necessity to identify the beneficiaries of the leak. They stressed the importance of transparency in handling the issue, questioning the actions taken against those benefiting from the compromised process.
The Centre and NTA have argued that canceling the exam would jeopardize honest candidates. Despite this, the court continues to weigh the severity of the breach and its impact, marking the need for stringent scrutiny.
