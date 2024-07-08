Supreme Court Orders NTA to Address NEET-UG 2024 Examination Concerns

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The Court has asked for a detailed timeline between the occurrence of the question paper leak and the actual conduct of the exam set for May 5.

This move comes amidst growing concerns over the integrity and fairness of the examination process. The NEET-UG is a highly competitive examination that determines admissions to undergraduate medical programs across India.

The NTA is expected to provide a thorough report to the Supreme Court, addressing these concerns to ensure a transparent and fair examination for all candidates.

