Supreme Court Orders NTA to Address NEET-UG 2024 Examination Concerns
The Supreme Court has instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to inform it about the time duration between the occurrence of the question paper leak and the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam, scheduled for May 5.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The Court has asked for a detailed timeline between the occurrence of the question paper leak and the actual conduct of the exam set for May 5.
This move comes amidst growing concerns over the integrity and fairness of the examination process. The NEET-UG is a highly competitive examination that determines admissions to undergraduate medical programs across India.
The NTA is expected to provide a thorough report to the Supreme Court, addressing these concerns to ensure a transparent and fair examination for all candidates.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syama Prasad Mukherjee dedicated his life to India's unity, integrity: CM Dhami
17 NEET-UG candidates who appeared in May 5 exam from centres in Bihar debarred following detection of malpractice: NTA.
NEET-PG Exam Postponed Amid Integrity Concerns: Ministry Reviews Robustness
Chidambaram & Modi Spar Over India's Constitutional Integrity
Manipur Women Protestors Demand Government Action to Preserve State Integrity