International Outcry Over Kyiv Missile Attacks
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, labeling them as war crimes. The attacks, which included a children's hospital, incited calls for global condemnation. Tajani stressed Italy's commitment to defending Ukrainian sovereignty and its people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has condemned Russian missile attacks that struck Kyiv, including a children's hospital, calling them war crimes that demand global condemnation.
'I am struck by the images of the bombings in Kyiv which also hit a children's hospital. War crimes that must be condemned by the entire international community,' Tajani wrote on X.
Tajani further emphasized that the Italian Government will continue to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and support its people.
