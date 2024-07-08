CUSAT Syndicate Member Alleged of Molesting Female Student

A case has been registered against a syndicate member of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female student, police said on Monday.

Police mentioned that the case was initiated against P K Baby, a syndicate member and the student welfare director of CUSAT. This action followed a complaint from a student claiming molestation by him during a cultural festival.

The FIR was registered on July 6, invoking Sections 354, 354 A (1) (i), and 506 under the Indian Penal Code.

