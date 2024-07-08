CUSAT Syndicate Member Alleged of Molesting Female Student
A case has been lodged against P K Baby, a syndicate member and student welfare director at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), for allegedly molesting a female student during a cultural festival. The police registered the FIR on July 6, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
A case has been registered against a syndicate member of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female student, police said on Monday.
Police mentioned that the case was initiated against P K Baby, a syndicate member and the student welfare director of CUSAT. This action followed a complaint from a student claiming molestation by him during a cultural festival.
The FIR was registered on July 6, invoking Sections 354, 354 A (1) (i), and 506 under the Indian Penal Code.
