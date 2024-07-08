Left Menu

CUSAT Syndicate Member Alleged of Molesting Female Student

A case has been lodged against P K Baby, a syndicate member and student welfare director at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), for allegedly molesting a female student during a cultural festival. The police registered the FIR on July 6, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:56 IST
CUSAT Syndicate Member Alleged of Molesting Female Student
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a syndicate member of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female student, police said on Monday.

Police mentioned that the case was initiated against P K Baby, a syndicate member and the student welfare director of CUSAT. This action followed a complaint from a student claiming molestation by him during a cultural festival.

The FIR was registered on July 6, invoking Sections 354, 354 A (1) (i), and 506 under the Indian Penal Code.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024