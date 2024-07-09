NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Jewish Students

New York University has settled a lawsuit filed by Jewish students, who alleged the institution failed to combat antisemitism on its campus. The announcement came from a spokeswoman for the Manhattan federal court on Monday, as both parties canceled a scheduled Tuesday hearing on NYU's motion to dismiss the case.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and neither NYU nor the lawyers involved have responded to requests for comments. Interestingly, this settlement coincides with Brown University's agreement to enhance nondiscrimination training following a complaint about its handling of discrimination, including antisemitism.

Filed last November, the lawsuit against NYU was among the first of its kind following the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. The students alleged that NYU violated federal civil rights law by not consistently enforcing anti-discrimination policies, citing instances of antisemitic chants. NYU countered, stating that reports of antisemitism had decreased and that the university had implemented additional measures to address the concerns, including a "10 Point Plan" to improve campus security and discipline violators.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against other major universities, including Carnegie-Mellon, Columbia, Harvard, MIT, UC Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania. The case, Ingber et al v New York University, is officially recorded in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-10023.

