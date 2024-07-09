CBI Arrests Candidate, Takes NEET-UG Paper Leak Case Tally to 11
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two individuals, including a NEET-UG candidate, bringing the total arrests in the ongoing paper leak case to 11. This marks the first time a candidate has been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG irregularities. The agency has registered six FIRs across multiple states, with allegations ranging from paper leaks to impersonation and cheating.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two additional individuals, including a candidate, from Patna amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak investigation, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Notably, this is the first instance where the CBI has detained a candidate regarding the alleged irregularities linked to NEET-UG.
NEET-UG hopeful Sunny from Nalanda and Ranjit Kumar's father from Gaya were among the latest arrests, the authorities confirmed.
So far, the CBI has detained eight individuals in Bihar regarding the NEET-UG paper leak, one each from Gujarat's Latur and Godhra over alleged exam manipulations, and an individual from Dehradun in a general conspiracy context.
Earlier, the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh's Oasis school in Jharkhand, and two individuals accused of providing a secure location to NEET-UG candidates where burnt question papers were found by Bihar Police, were also taken into custody.
The CBI, investigating the purported irregularities in the medical entrance examination, has filed six FIRs concerning the matter. The Bihar FIR involves paper leaks, while those from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra pertain to candidate impersonations and cheating allegations.
The agency's FIR, reflecting a referral from the Union Education Ministry, advocates a 'comprehensive investigation' into the exam irregularities.
The NEET-UG, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the gateway for admissions into medical and related courses across various institutions in India and abroad.
