Controversy Surrounds DUSU President Over Alleged Fake Marksheet

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has accused Tushar Dedha, the president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), of securing admission to Delhi University using a fraudulent Class 12 marksheet. They demand an immediate investigation and Dedha's resignation from his post.
During a press conference, NSUI national secretary Akshay Lakhra expressed concerns over the legality of Dedha's marksheet, obtained simultaneously from the Uttar Pradesh Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2016. Citing CBSE bylaws, Lakhra questioned how Dedha managed to meet attendance requirements at two distinct schools located 200 kilometers apart.
In response, Dedha denied wrongdoing and alleged that NSUI's claims are baseless, aimed at tarnishing his reputation. He plans to file a defamation case against NSUI members. Dedha emphasized that his certificates underwent thorough scrutiny on multiple occasions.
