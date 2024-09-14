Assam Govt Plans for Internet Suspension During Exams
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government is considering suspending internet services during the upcoming recruitment exams on September 15. The final decision will be made by the chief secretary. The government is working on a protocol to lock internet signals from mobile towers at examination centers to prevent cheating.
In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a decision on suspending internet services during the upcoming state recruitment exams on September 15 will be taken by the chief secretary.
Sarma revealed that a standard protocol is being developed to lock internet signals from mobile towers at examination centers, aimed at preventing cheating.
This announcement follows previous suspensions of mobile internet services during written exams for Grade III and IV posts in August 2022, affecting nearly all districts for four hours on two separate days.
