MBBS Course in Chhattisgarh To Be Offered in Hindi Starting This Session

The MBBS course in Chhattisgarh will be taught in Hindi starting from the current academic session. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that this aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to provide medical education in Hindi. The move aims to benefit students from rural areas and is part of a broader initiative to revamp the education policy.

Starting from the current academic session, the MBBS course in Chhattisgarh will be offered in Hindi, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Saturday.

Speaking at his residence on Hindi Diwas, Sai noted that the implementation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to impart medical education in Hindi, a goal he emphasized during a 2022 rally in Uttar Pradesh. First-year students will have access to Hindi textbooks starting from the 2024-25 session, and the health department has been instructed to arrange the necessary books and study materials.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to overhaul the education system, moving away from the colonial era's Macaulay education policy. Sai highlighted that this change would particularly benefit students from rural Hindi-medium schools, enabling them to excel in medical courses and become proficient doctors.

