Madhya Pradesh School Headmaster and Son Booked for Fraud
An FIR has been lodged against Chaman Lal Kanwar, headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh, and his son Rakesh Pratap Singh, who was found teaching in place of his father. The fraudulent activity was discovered during an inspection by district officials, leading to immediate legal action.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have registered an FIR against Chaman Lal Kanwar, the headmaster of a government school in Annupur district, and his son Rakesh Pratap Singh. The son was found teaching and managing the school in his father's absence.
The incident came to light when Tanmay Vashishth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the Anuppur district panchayat, visited the Government Primary and Middle School in Cholna. During the inspection, it was found that Kanwar and two other guest teachers were missing, and Singh was operating the school.
Sharma ordered immediate legal action against Singh. The local Block Resource Centre officer, Vishnu Mishra, confirmed that a formal complaint was filed. Jaithari police have registered a case against Kanwar and Singh for cheating and fraud under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
