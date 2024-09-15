Assam Direct Recruitment: Group III Exams Conducted Amid Tight Security

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to fill vacant Group III posts in the state government was conducted on Sunday with robust security measures and a suspension of internet connectivity for three and a half hours across the state, an official confirmed.

No untoward incidents were reported from any of the 2,305 centres. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the peaceful conduct of the exam and expressed gratitude towards officials and staff for their efforts.

The CM assured transparency in the recruitment process. Over a million candidates were eligible to take the exam, with 429 centres marked as sensitive. Elaborate security arrangements and internet suspension aimed to curb malpractices observed in previous exams. Special trains were operated to facilitate candidate participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)