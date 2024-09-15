Left Menu

Assam Direct Recruitment: Group III Exams Conducted Amid Tight Security

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Group III posts was held under tight security and with a temporary suspension of internet services to prevent cheating. The examination, which involved over a million candidates, concluded smoothly, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assuring transparency in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:48 IST
Assam Direct Recruitment: Group III Exams Conducted Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to fill vacant Group III posts in the state government was conducted on Sunday with robust security measures and a suspension of internet connectivity for three and a half hours across the state, an official confirmed.

No untoward incidents were reported from any of the 2,305 centres. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the peaceful conduct of the exam and expressed gratitude towards officials and staff for their efforts.

The CM assured transparency in the recruitment process. Over a million candidates were eligible to take the exam, with 429 centres marked as sensitive. Elaborate security arrangements and internet suspension aimed to curb malpractices observed in previous exams. Special trains were operated to facilitate candidate participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024