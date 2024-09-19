Left Menu

ICSSR Embarks on Nationwide Research Tour with Springer Nature

The ICSSR has launched a 30-day research tour in partnership with Springer Nature, covering 17 cities across nine states. The tour includes workshops, training sessions, and access to research tools. The initiative focuses on research integrity, open access, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enhance Indian research output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:00 IST
ICSSR Embarks on Nationwide Research Tour with Springer Nature
  • Country:
  • India

The ICSSR launched its 30-day research tour on Thursday, covering educational institutions across the country. The initiative includes hands-on workshops, training sessions, and access to the latest research tools.

Executed by Springer Nature, the tour spans 17 cities across nine states with an emphasis on research integrity, open access, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and equity in research.

'The initiative aims to provide vital resources and global best practices directly to researchers,' said ICSSR Member Secretary Dhananjay Singh. 'We hope this collaboration inspires new scholars and innovative research,' he added.

The tour covers various aspects of academia, focusing on enhancing research output from India and fostering relationships with leading researchers, institutions, and industry leaders.

'We aim to support India's research ecosystem by emphasizing integrity, SDGs, and open access,' said Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, managing director at Springer Nature India. 'This initiative aims to drive impactful research for national and global benefit,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024