ICSSR Embarks on Nationwide Research Tour with Springer Nature

The ICSSR launched its 30-day research tour on Thursday, covering educational institutions across the country. The initiative includes hands-on workshops, training sessions, and access to the latest research tools.

Executed by Springer Nature, the tour spans 17 cities across nine states with an emphasis on research integrity, open access, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and equity in research.

'The initiative aims to provide vital resources and global best practices directly to researchers,' said ICSSR Member Secretary Dhananjay Singh. 'We hope this collaboration inspires new scholars and innovative research,' he added.

The tour covers various aspects of academia, focusing on enhancing research output from India and fostering relationships with leading researchers, institutions, and industry leaders.

'We aim to support India's research ecosystem by emphasizing integrity, SDGs, and open access,' said Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, managing director at Springer Nature India. 'This initiative aims to drive impactful research for national and global benefit,' he added.

