Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation GM Suspended Over Scrap Book Scandal
The Chhattisgarh government has suspended General Manager Prem Prakash Sharma following the discovery of school textbooks from the ongoing academic session being sold as scrap. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a probe, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Calls for further investigation into the scandal have been made.
The Chhattisgarh government has suspended the General Manager of the state textbook corporation, Prem Prakash Sharma, after it was discovered that school books from the current academic session were being sold as scrap and found at a recycling center. The discovery led to immediate action by state officials.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directed Additional Chief Secretary Renu Pillai to investigate the issue. Preliminary findings suggested gross negligence on the part of Sharma, leading to his suspension. Sharma, a State Administrative Service officer, is accused of selling the textbooks to a scrap dealer at a paper mill.
Chief Minister Sai emphasized the government's commitment to good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption, stating that negligence will not be tolerated. Former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay, who initially raised the alarm, demanded an extensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired judge, citing corruption in the printing of the textbooks.
