TISS Convocation Protest: Students Rally Against Scholar Suspension and Job Cuts
Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences protested during their convocation against the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan and the impending job cuts affecting 119 teachers and staff. Despite a peaceful demonstration, police were brought in and one protesting student was detained.
- Country:
- India
Students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) staged a protest on Friday during their convocation. The demonstration opposed the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan and highlighted the impending job losses for 119 teachers and staff members by December 31.
The students, in a statement signed by several representatives, including Sara Bardhan, Sreyas Valsan, Ashique Ali, and Md. Yaseen KM, claimed that their peaceful protest was met with police action, despite not disrupting any proceedings. They asserted that the administration actively discouraged their freedom of speech.
A notable incident occurred when Arghya Das, a graduating student, was forcibly taken off the stage by guards and police while raising a placard in support of Sivanandan and job security for staff. Das was detained until the ceremony concluded. TISS had previously suspended Sivanandan for allegedly participating in activities against national interest, leading to the call for an internal enquiry by the institute, while police maintain close surveillance on campus developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
