West Bengal SSC Publishes Upper Primary Teacher Merit List

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has published a merit list comprising over 14,000 names for the recruitment of teachers at the Upper Primary Level. This move follows an order from the Calcutta High Court.

SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar, announced that the counselling process for these candidates will commence before the Durga Puja festival next month, bringing hope to many aspirants who have waited since 2016.

The recruitment process had been marred by legal challenges and allegations of irregularities, necessitating the intervention of the high court, which directed the SSC to start afresh. The newly released list reflects the SSC's compliance with the court's directives.

