West Bengal SSC Publishes Upper Primary Teacher Merit List

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has published a merit list for the recruitment of over 14,000 teachers at the Upper Primary Level, as directed by the Calcutta High Court. The counselling process will start before Durga Puja. Legal challenges had delayed the process since the first list in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:03 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has published a merit list comprising over 14,000 names for the recruitment of teachers at the Upper Primary Level. This move follows an order from the Calcutta High Court.

SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar, announced that the counselling process for these candidates will commence before the Durga Puja festival next month, bringing hope to many aspirants who have waited since 2016.

The recruitment process had been marred by legal challenges and allegations of irregularities, necessitating the intervention of the high court, which directed the SSC to start afresh. The newly released list reflects the SSC's compliance with the court's directives.

