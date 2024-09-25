Student Protests at RGNUL Over Alleged Privacy Violation by VC

Student protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) continued into their fourth day on Wednesday. Students allege that Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh violated the privacy of female students at their hostel. In response, university authorities temporarily closed the institution.

The controversy erupted when students accused Singh of conducting a surprise check of the girls' hostel, reportedly questioning their dressing sense and thus violating their privacy. Singh denied the accusations, stating that he visited the hostel to address complaints about space and was accompanied by female staff. He has submitted a report to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Chancellor of the university.

Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson Raj Lali Gill met with the protesters and the VC, announcing plans to form a committee with student representatives to resolve the issues. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has also sought a report from the university's registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)