Ubisoft Faces Union Strike Over Office Return Amid Game Delays and Investor Pressure

Ubisoft, the French videogame company behind 'Assassin's Creed,' confronted a union call for a three-day strike starting October 15th. The action followed the company's directive for workers to return to the office three days a week, following a collapse in profit-sharing negotiations.

The STJV videogame workers' union highlighted the impracticality of the office return for employees who have adjusted their lives during five years of remote work. Ubisoft offered no comment on the matter.

Ubisoft's shares nosedived by 17.5% after announcing the delay of 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' by three months. This news came amid mounting pressure from an activist investor seeking to sell the company, which has already garnered 10% shareholder support.

