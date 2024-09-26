Tragic Loss at IIM Ahmedabad: Second-Year MBA Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

A 24-year-old student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) allegedly took his own life in his hostel room on Thursday evening, according to local police.

Akshit Hemant Bhukya, a second-year MBA student from Warangal district, Telangana, was discovered hanging from the metal grille of a ventilator in his room, V D Mori, the in-charge inspector of Vastrapur police station, confirmed.

Though no suicide note was found at the scene, authorities have sent Bhukya's mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis to uncover any potential reasons behind this tragic incident, Mori added.

(With inputs from agencies.)