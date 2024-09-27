Left Menu

Woxsen University Secures Top Spots in QS Business Masters Rankings 2025

Woxsen University has attained top positions in the QS Business Masters Rankings 2025, marking its second consecutive appearance. Known for its industry-focused curriculum and global perspective, the university excels in diverse areas including finance, business analytics, and management, solidifying its status as a premier global institution.

Woxsen University has once again secured top positions in the QS Business Masters Rankings 2025, underlining its commitment to excellence in business education. Despite being relatively new, the university has rapidly risen through the ranks, earning accolades in various categories including finance, business analytics, and management.

Dr. Praveen K. Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University, congratulated the students and faculty for their efforts, emphasizing the trust and support from the community. Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President, highlighted the university's focus on employability, diversity, and value for money.

Woxsen's ability to attract high-profile international figures, including diplomats and ambassadors, further underscores its growing repute. Recent visits by distinguished guests have provided invaluable opportunities for students and faculty to engage with global leaders and discuss critical international issues.

