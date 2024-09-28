Class 2 Student's Tragic Death in Alleged Sacrificial Ritual

A UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights team arrived in Hathras on Saturday following the arrest of five individuals for the alleged sacrificial killing of a class 2 student. The incident, which has shocked the community, took place on Monday.

Commission Chairman Devendra Sharma led the team, which inspected the child's home and the school where the tragedy occurred. Accompanied by local police, administrative officials, and education department representatives, they assured the boy's family of a fair and thorough investigation.

Sharma stated that the suspension of classes due to the school's closure would be addressed through discussions.

According to police, the post-mortem revealed the boy, identified as Kritarth, was strangled. Investigations uncovered that DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh, who practices 'tantrik rituals,' instructed his son and others to sacrifice a child for the family's and school's prosperity.

The student was reportedly abducted by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, and owner Jasodhan Singh. After taking Kritarth to a secluded area where he woke up and cried, the accused strangled him. School principal Laxman Singh and teacher Veerpal Singh were also held responsible. The five suspects have been charged with murder and jailed.

