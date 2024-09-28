Left Menu

Class 2 Student's Tragic Death in Alleged Sacrificial Ritual

A team from the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited a village in Hathras after five individuals were arrested for the alleged sacrificial killing of a class 2 student. The child's family has been assured of a thorough and fair investigation. The incident has led to the suspension of classes at the school involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights team arrived in Hathras on Saturday following the arrest of five individuals for the alleged sacrificial killing of a class 2 student. The incident, which has shocked the community, took place on Monday.

Commission Chairman Devendra Sharma led the team, which inspected the child's home and the school where the tragedy occurred. Accompanied by local police, administrative officials, and education department representatives, they assured the boy's family of a fair and thorough investigation.

Sharma stated that the suspension of classes due to the school's closure would be addressed through discussions.

According to police, the post-mortem revealed the boy, identified as Kritarth, was strangled. Investigations uncovered that DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh, who practices 'tantrik rituals,' instructed his son and others to sacrifice a child for the family's and school's prosperity.

The student was reportedly abducted by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, and owner Jasodhan Singh. After taking Kritarth to a secluded area where he woke up and cried, the accused strangled him. School principal Laxman Singh and teacher Veerpal Singh were also held responsible. The five suspects have been charged with murder and jailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

