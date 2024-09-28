Assam Disables Mobile Internet to Ensure Fair Recruitment Exams
Assam will disable mobile internet services for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the Grade III recruitment exams. This decision follows a similar suspension earlier in September. Over 7.34 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examinations, conducted in two sessions across the state.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure fair recruitment exams, Assam will disable mobile internet services for eight hours on Sunday. The move is aimed at curbing malpractices during the written examinations for Grade III posts.
The suspension, effective from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, marks the second such instance in September. An official release from the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) emphasized the need for the inconvenience, aiming to maintain transparency and secure the future of state youths.
The first phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts faced a similar suspension on September 15. With over 7.34 lakh candidates set to take the exams across two sessions on Sunday, officials are keen to avoid any disruptions caused by unfair means, including the use of mobile applications and social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
