Assam's Mobile Internet Suspension Amidst Grade III Recruitment Examinations
Assam conducted statewide written examinations for Grade III government posts, affecting 7,34,080 candidates. Authorities implemented an eight-hour mobile internet service suspension to prevent cheating. This is the second time in September such measures were taken to ensure a transparent recruitment process. Special trains were provided for candidates' convenience.
- Country:
- India
Assam conducted written examinations for Grade III government posts across the state on Sunday, impacting 7,34,080 candidates. The authorities enforced an eight-hour suspension of mobile internet services to prevent malpractice during the recruitment process.
This is the second suspension in September aimed at ensuring a transparent examination procedure. The internet blackout began at 8.30 am and lasted until 4.30 pm.
Special arrangements included six pairs of examination special trains facilitating candidates' travel. Additionally, improved frisking procedures were implemented following allegations of misconduct during the first phase of the exams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
