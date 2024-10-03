Fostering Future Leaders: President Murmu's Vision for 2047

In a stirring address at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University's convocation ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the pivotal role today's youth must play in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Murmu advocated for altruism over selfishness to allow students' talents to flourish, aligning with Baba Saheb Ambedkar's outlook that character is more significant than education itself.

She urged students to uphold high moral values and integrity, emphasizing the importance of ambition coupled with a social conscience amid rapid tech advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)