Fostering Future Leaders: President Murmu's Vision for 2047
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of the present generation in making India a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, she highlighted altruism and integrity as key virtues for students, echoing Ambedkar's belief in character over education.
Updated: 03-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:54 IST
In a stirring address at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University's convocation ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the pivotal role today's youth must play in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.
Murmu advocated for altruism over selfishness to allow students' talents to flourish, aligning with Baba Saheb Ambedkar's outlook that character is more significant than education itself.
She urged students to uphold high moral values and integrity, emphasizing the importance of ambition coupled with a social conscience amid rapid tech advancements.
