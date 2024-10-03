Uttar Pradesh Government Paves Way for Seamless Scholarship Disbursement for IIT Students

In a move to prevent future fee-related disruptions, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to streamline scholarship disbursements for students attending IITs and other prestigious institutes. The move comes after Atul Kumar, a Dalit student, almost lost his electrical engineering seat at IIT Dhanbad due to a missed payment deadline.

The Supreme Court's intervention ensured Kumar's admission, prompting the state government to consider registering academic institutions with the Department of Social Welfare. This will allow students to access scholarships more seamlessly. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun confirmed the registration process has already begun with IIT Dhanbad.

Kumar is one of many students the government now aims to support through scholarships. The Social Welfare Department intends to issue 'free-ship cards' facilitating zero-balance admissions, ensuring financial assistance is easily accessible to needy students, advancing educational equality across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)