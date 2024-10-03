Left Menu

Empowering Adults: Delhi Students Lead Literacy Revolution

Delhi students from government schools participate in 'Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram - Ullas' to teach literacy to individuals 15 and older who lacked formal education. This initiative enhances both students' and learners' skills, providing a second educational chance. It utilizes hybrid volunteerism, with digital resources available for all participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:48 IST
Empowering Adults: Delhi Students Lead Literacy Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring move, students from Delhi government schools are set to volunteer in a groundbreaking literacy project targeting individuals aged 15 and above who missed formal education. The initiative, 'Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram - Ullas,' aims to provide crucial literacy skills to those in need.

The programme was revealed by SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh. He emphasized that participating students will first receive comprehensive training covering foundational literacy, numeracy and vocational skills. This program promises to empower both volunteers and recipients with essential knowledge for societal reintegration.

Training will be conducted through a hybrid model, featuring both online and face-to-face sessions. The Delhi government plans to establish camps across the city, ensuring accessibility to this valuable initiative. Digital resources made by NCERT will support learners and volunteer teachers in transforming lives, offering a vital second chance for education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024