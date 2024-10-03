Empowering Adults: Delhi Students Lead Literacy Revolution
Delhi students from government schools participate in 'Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram - Ullas' to teach literacy to individuals 15 and older who lacked formal education. This initiative enhances both students' and learners' skills, providing a second educational chance. It utilizes hybrid volunteerism, with digital resources available for all participants.
In an inspiring move, students from Delhi government schools are set to volunteer in a groundbreaking literacy project targeting individuals aged 15 and above who missed formal education. The initiative, 'Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram - Ullas,' aims to provide crucial literacy skills to those in need.
The programme was revealed by SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh. He emphasized that participating students will first receive comprehensive training covering foundational literacy, numeracy and vocational skills. This program promises to empower both volunteers and recipients with essential knowledge for societal reintegration.
Training will be conducted through a hybrid model, featuring both online and face-to-face sessions. The Delhi government plans to establish camps across the city, ensuring accessibility to this valuable initiative. Digital resources made by NCERT will support learners and volunteer teachers in transforming lives, offering a vital second chance for education.
