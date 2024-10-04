Delhi CM Atishi Advocates Job Creation Over Placements in Universities

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the need for universities to prioritize job creation over mere placement records during her address at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology's second convocation.

Atishi, who also manages the education portfolio, stressed the importance of fostering entrepreneurial skills among the youth. ''The real challenge of our times is unemployment,'' she noted, adding that universities should be evaluated by the job opportunities their graduates create. She cited the success of the Delhi government's Business Blaster program, which supports school students in launching startups.

The program is set to expand to all Delhi government universities within a month, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and curbing unemployment. At the event, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry were also present, marking the graduation of 2,244 students. Saxena lauded India's youth as a vital national asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)