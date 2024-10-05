Empowering Youth: Launch of SMART Academy for Digital Technologies in Delhi

Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Foundation, JMI, and AT&T Global Network Services India have launched the SMART Academy for Digital Technologies in Delhi, focusing on enhancing youth employability through vocational education. The initiative aims to develop new-age skills, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among India's younger population.

The Tech Mahindra Foundation, in partnership with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and AT&T Global Network Services India, has inaugurated the SMART Academy for Digital Technologies in Delhi. This new initiative seeks to provide vocational courses focusing on digital skills to improve employability among India's youth.

The launch event featured distinguished guests including Mr. Arun Karna from AT&T Global Network Services India and leaders from JMI. The academy is designed to align education with market demands, offering courses in Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, and more, including foundational courses in soft skills.

Speakers at the launch emphasized the importance of such programs in preparing a workforce capable of driving innovation and supporting India's growing digital economy. With operational academies in other cities, this Delhi initiative represents the expanded commitment to youth empowerment across the nation.

