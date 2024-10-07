Intriguing Incident: Exploding Pagers and International Ties
Exploding pagers in Lebanon, traced to a Taiwanese brand but linked to Israel by security sources, spotlight international relations. Israel did not confirm involvement but maintains strong ties with Taiwan. The incident shook global perceptions but did not harm Israel-Taiwan relations, bolstered by shared democratic values.
A recent incident involving exploding pagers in Lebanon has generated significant interest in Taiwan. The pagers, traced back to the Taiwan-based company Gold Apollo, were reportedly used in an attack on Hezbollah, which security sources attribute to Israel.
Gold Apollo has distanced itself from the devices, stating they did not manufacture them, and has pointed to a Hungary-based firm licensed to use their brand. Taiwan's authorities confirmed the pagers were not of Taiwanese origin. This statement aligns with Israel's diplomatic stance, as the country has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.
Despite the potential tension, Israel's de facto ambassador to Taiwan, Maya Yaron, remains confident in the strength of their ties, emphasizing shared democratic and liberal values. The enduring lines of communication between Israel and Taiwan continue to thrive, unaffected by geopolitical complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
