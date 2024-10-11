Strategic Partnership: IIM Udaipur and CoLab Join Forces for Development Research

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has entered into a strategic partnership with CoLab, a Bengaluru-based consulting firm. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to address critical societal challenges by focusing on development research and policy formulation.

The partnership will see IIM Udaipur's Centre for Development Policy and Management (CDPM) and CoLab work jointly on fieldwork and projects aimed at fostering positive social change. Seminars, webinars, and conferences will be organized to enhance public awareness and promote evidence-based development policies.

With eminent figures like Prof. Saurabh Gupta and Aishwarya Rastogi expressing their commitment, this partnership not only combines public policy expertise but also empowers the ecosystem to design scalable solutions for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)