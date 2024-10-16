Oxford's Chancellor Race: A Historic Decision

The University of Oxford has revealed 38 finalists in its effort to elect a new Chancellor. Among the candidates are several of Indian origin, while Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been excluded from this prestigious race.

Noteworthy figures in the running include Ankur Shiv Bhandari, the first Indian-origin Mayor of Bracknell Forest; Nirpal Singh Paul Bhangal, a Professor of International Entrepreneurship; and medical professional Pratik Tarvadi. Prominent politicians like Lord William Hague and Lord Peter Mandelson are also vying for the position, which became open after Khan's disqualification due to committee regulations.

Members of Oxford's Convocation will cast votes online across two rounds with the new Chancellor being announced in November. The incoming Chancellor will serve for up to 10 years and will lead pivotal ceremonies and have a significant role in the university's forward momentum, contributing to its global academic reputation.

