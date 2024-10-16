Left Menu

Sikh Tensions: Diplomatic Rift Thwarts Indian Ambitions in Canada

Indians in Punjab are worried about their plans to work, study, or visit family in Canada due to recent diplomatic tensions involving the murder of a Sikh separatist. This tension could impact international student numbers, crucial for both nations’ economies. Families urge governments to ease tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Punjab, India, residents express deep concerns about their future plans to work, study, or visit family in Canada amid rising diplomatic tensions. These tensions stem from the recent tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats following the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

India's Sikh community, the world's largest, maintains close ties with Canada, where they form a significant population. The situation has particularly impacted Indian students, who constitute a large percentage of international students in Canadian universities, contributing billions to the education sector.

The diplomatic rift began following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking Indian agents to the murder on Canadian soil. The subsequent expulsion of diplomats by both nations risks further affecting student migration and economic ties, prompting calls for diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

