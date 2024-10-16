Sikh Tensions: Diplomatic Rift Thwarts Indian Ambitions in Canada
Indians in Punjab are worried about their plans to work, study, or visit family in Canada due to recent diplomatic tensions involving the murder of a Sikh separatist. This tension could impact international student numbers, crucial for both nations’ economies. Families urge governments to ease tensions.
- Country:
- India
In Punjab, India, residents express deep concerns about their future plans to work, study, or visit family in Canada amid rising diplomatic tensions. These tensions stem from the recent tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats following the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.
India's Sikh community, the world's largest, maintains close ties with Canada, where they form a significant population. The situation has particularly impacted Indian students, who constitute a large percentage of international students in Canadian universities, contributing billions to the education sector.
The diplomatic rift began following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking Indian agents to the murder on Canadian soil. The subsequent expulsion of diplomats by both nations risks further affecting student migration and economic ties, prompting calls for diplomatic resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Punjab
- Canada
- Sikh
- separatist
- students
- immigration
- diplomatic
- tensions
- Trudeau
ALSO READ
Akshaya Patra Inaugurates 75th Kitchen Nationwide, Boosts Nutrition for 35,000 Bengaluru Students
France to Tighten Border Controls Amid Immigration Debate: PM Michel Barnier
Casio India Launches 'Sports for Change' Initiative to Empower Underprivileged Students
Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Students to View Setbacks as Stepping Stones at Siddharth University Convocation
Argentine Students Rally Against Education Cuts Amid Economic Turmoil