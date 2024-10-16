Left Menu

KITE Launches E-Cube Hindi Lab to Revolutionize Language Learning

KITE, the technology arm of Kerala's Education Department, has launched the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab to make Hindi learning engaging for school students. This platform, building on the success of the E-Cube English Lab, uses FOSS and works with existing school laptops, offering activity-based learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:00 IST
KITE Launches E-Cube Hindi Lab to Revolutionize Language Learning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a division of the state's General Education Department, has introduced an innovative platform aimed at enhancing the learning experience for students studying Hindi. Officially inaugurated by Minister for General Education V Sivankutty, the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab seeks to make language learning both enjoyable and accessible.

This initiative follows the success of the E-Cube English Language Lab, which has been in operation since 2022. The Hindi language platform is part of a broader effort under the high-tech school project to promote multilingual learning using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS). It is designed to be compatible with existing school laptops, incurring no additional costs.

The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is segmented into three levels, catering to students from grades 5 to 7, with interactive features both for students and educators. Users engage with the content through fun, game-based activities, covering listening, speaking, reading, and writing, thus gaining practical language skills. According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the setup and training resources will be rolled out to all primary schools, further integrating the language lab into the curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024