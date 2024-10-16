KITE Launches E-Cube Hindi Lab to Revolutionize Language Learning

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a division of the state's General Education Department, has introduced an innovative platform aimed at enhancing the learning experience for students studying Hindi. Officially inaugurated by Minister for General Education V Sivankutty, the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab seeks to make language learning both enjoyable and accessible.

This initiative follows the success of the E-Cube English Language Lab, which has been in operation since 2022. The Hindi language platform is part of a broader effort under the high-tech school project to promote multilingual learning using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS). It is designed to be compatible with existing school laptops, incurring no additional costs.

The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is segmented into three levels, catering to students from grades 5 to 7, with interactive features both for students and educators. Users engage with the content through fun, game-based activities, covering listening, speaking, reading, and writing, thus gaining practical language skills. According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the setup and training resources will be rolled out to all primary schools, further integrating the language lab into the curriculum.

